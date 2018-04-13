 Mut4y – Commando Ft. Wizkid x Ceeza Milli — Nigeria Today
Mut4y – Commando Ft. Wizkid x Ceeza Milli

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Star Boy Entertainment takes the front row again with new Mut4y tune titled “Commando” featuring “Wizkid” and “Ceeza Milli“. The song was produced by Spellz, Mixed and mastered by STG. A perfect follow up to Soco? Listen and Share Your Thoughts! DOWNLOAD

