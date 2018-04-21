My 'Atabatubu' song the biggest gospel music in Nigeria — Waju Johnson - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

My ‘Atabatubu’ song the biggest gospel music in Nigeria — Waju Johnson – Vanguard
My 'Atabatubu' song the biggest gospel music in Nigeria — Waju Johnson
BY Ayo Onikoyi. Nigerian gospel musician, Owoeye Johnson Olarenwaju, aka Waju Johnson, has boasted that his recently released single titled Atabatubu, is currently the biggest gospel music in Nigeria. Waju. In a chat with Potpourri, Waju talked about …
