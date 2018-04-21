 My Bosom Makes Me Irresistible- Popular Nollywood Actress Claims — Nigeria Today
My Bosom Makes Me Irresistible- Popular Nollywood Actress Claims

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment, Nollywood, Photos | 0 comments

A rising star in Nollywood, Stella Idika is a confident lady. It wasn’t always this way as she revealed in an interview that the size of her chest used to bother her, but now she sees it as a blessing. She also claimed that it made her almost impossible to resist. When asked in the interview […]

