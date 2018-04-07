My Daughter Is Prepared For Life – Seyi Law - Concise News — Nigeria Today

My Daughter Is Prepared For Life – Seyi Law – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
My Daughter Is Prepared For Life – Seyi Law
Concise News
Ace Nigerian Comedian Seyi Law has revealed in a chat that he has prepared his one-year-old toddler, Tiwalolu for life. The comedian who recently released a comedy gig of himself performing with his daughter, said in an interview with Punch's Saturday …
My daughter won't suffer inferiority complex like me –Seyi Law
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!