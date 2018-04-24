My Daughter Kissed & Seduced Me, I Fell For It & Slept With Her 5 Times – 50 Yrs Old Man Confess as He Denies Pregnancy — Nigeria Today

My Daughter Kissed & Seduced Me, I Fell For It & Slept With Her 5 Times – 50 Yrs Old Man Confess as He Denies Pregnancy

“She was the one who seduced me, she kissed me and I warned her. A particular day, she grabbed me and was trying to have cex with me. I beat her up but later I fell for it and slept with her. It was the devil that made me to fall.” Those were the words […]

The post My Daughter Kissed & Seduced Me, I Fell For It & Slept With Her 5 Times – 50 Yrs Old Man Confess as He Denies Pregnancy appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

