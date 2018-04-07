My daughter won't suffer inferiority complex like me –Seyi Law - The Punch — Nigeria Today

My daughter won’t suffer inferiority complex like me –Seyi Law – The Punch



The Punch My daughter won't suffer inferiority complex like me –Seyi Law

The Punch

It seems ace comedian Seyi Law is already preparing the stage for his daughter Tiwaloluwa. In a recent comedy gig, the comedian performed with his one-year-old daughter and they both succeeded in worming their way into the hearts of the audience. From …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

