 My Daughter’s Danish Husband Once Beat Her To Coma – Alizee’s Father — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My Daughter’s Danish Husband Once Beat Her To Coma – Alizee’s Father

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Mr Ali Madaki, the father of late musician, Zainab Ali-Nielsen aka Alizee, who was allegedly murdered by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, has given an insight into the couple’s marital life. Recall that Alizee, 37, and daughter, Petra, 4, were found dead in the kitchen of their Banana Island home on Thursday. “I have known […]

The post My Daughter’s Danish Husband Once Beat Her To Coma – Alizee’s Father appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.