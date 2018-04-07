My faith in God keeps me going – LONDON-BASED NIGERIAN SINGER, SHADYBLUE — Nigeria Today

My faith in God keeps me going – LONDON-BASED NIGERIAN SINGER, SHADYBLUE

Growing up in a family of music, it was not much of a surprise that London-based Nigerian, Folashade Aboderin, also known as ShadyBlue, went into music. In this interview with ADENIYI ADEWOYIN, she talks about her entry into music, her return and why she doesn’t feel intimidated. Excerpts:

You have been releasing singles frequently. What really prompted this?

After almost seven years break from my music career, to raise my children and focus on other aspects of my life, I was yearning to get back to my passion and what I love. I never stopped writing or recording and never really stopped performing with (the) band but I was not active, but continued recording and collaborating with my main producer TeebeeOto whom I am very grateful. He was one of the few people that really believed in me.

As a perfectionist, I wanted to make sure the sound was right and the music was well-crafted and polished. My producers and I recorded for a while then finally decided to release some songs. I took my time as I wanted the music to be perfect and unique. I didn’t want to just be releasing songs for the sake of being current or consistent but wanted to release new songs and music that was properly produced with high quality and in tune with the current sounds of the times that could appeal to the new age and be able to keep my signature edge (Afrocentric soulful sound).

How will you describe the feedback so far?

I will say the feedback has been awesome so far and I’m very grateful that despite the break I am still being accepted and my music is still being embraced by all. The feedback has been very positive so far Glory be to God.

Some people have noted that your recent works have more touch of Nigerian flavour despite you are not on ground. How did you come about this?

I have been doing lots of research and I always make sure I stay current by listening to what is being released. I am very passionate about what I do and always like to do my best and still stay true to myself. I wouldn’t want to tone down who I am and my style to fit in with other people as there is no need for me to fit in because I believe I was born to stand out.

I was born and raised in Nigeria, Ibadan, Oyo State to be precise and I wanted to infuse my culture, my roots and my influences into my sound so I collaborated with my producer TeebeeO on every song on my album as he was the only one who seemed to understand what I was trying to create and with his help and expertise I was able to do this. TeebeeO and myself have similar influences and he also comes from the live music background – we have even performed live before he relocated years ago to Nigeria. He understands my tone and my influences like my father, Anjola Aboderin, Fela Kuti, Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade and Onyeka Onwenu, Lagbaja, Sade Adu, Jill Scott, Anita Baker etc.

What is your next focus after the singles?

The plan is to release the album entitled ‘MY WAY’ this year 2018 by God’s grace and then do a European and African tour while I work on my next album. The tour will enable me connect more to my fans and music lovers and perhaps possibly afford me getting a live recording of my tour on a CD and DVD.

How has life been staying abroad?

It has been a roller-coaster as you literally have to combine different aspects of living into one from having a nine to five professional day job as Project and change manager to being a mother of two children and managing my fashion business and still conducting my music career. It’s hard to find a balance but God has been faithful and has enabled me to carry on and make things happen. I wouldn’t want to pretend and say it’s been easy; God’s grace has afforded me tenacity. There are times I survive on little or no sleep. Basically, I would say that my faith in God keeps me strong.

Do you feel Nigeria has all it takes to compete with the music standard abroad?

I feel there is still lot of room for improvement but I also know there is true talent in Nigeria. I feel some need to work on perfecting their craft before going out there.

Don’t you feel threatened among foreign musicians in London?

No, I don’t feel threatened and never will. Everyone is unique and I feel as long as you are not trying to be who you are not by staying true to yourself, staying unique and not trying to fit in and staying creative and not competing then there will never be a reason to feel threatened.

How do you intend to connect Nigerian fans with your latest vibes?

I would like to do a tour across Africa, Nigeria as a start to be able to connect with my Nigerian fans.

Do you feel you are doing enough with your music career?

Yes, I am currently doing my best as I possibly can. The dream will be to be able to do this as my full time career and dedicate more time as music is what makes me happy and I believe music is what I was born to do.

What has been you greatest challenge in the industry?

Being a woman most of all. There seems to be a wrong perception of women in the industry especially in the African music scene. I would think one of the biggest issues would be having children, and not having it held against you. A woman can be a mother as well as a working musician/artist. She may want to work even more after having kids, with financial needs, as well as the need to feel like herself and not just “the mom.” The life of a musician/artist is difficult and the schedule is demanding. How does one juggle responsibilities to family, home, art and self? This is difficult for any working mother, and particularly for a working musician artist mother.

Another issue I feel is age discrimination and sexualisation of women by the industry as portrayed in the media. The media portrays a distorted view of the successful female musician/artist. Another challenge is about creepy men in the music industry, trying to decipher between which men are honestly being helpful and nice, and which are just trying to sleep with you can be daunting. The biggest issue affecting women is that most men still think the industry is a boys’ club. Traditionally, the industry is a male-dominated profession.

Traditionally, females are often judged first on their appearance and afterwards on their ability which is not fair. Most of all, I feel even in the 21st century, women with something to say and something great to offer are not acceptable commercially unless they “sex it up” or look like a supermodel. I’m not sure the media moguls allow women into the high-profile scene purely on talent. To sum it up, I also feel artists and musicians do not support each other enough and focus on competing instead.

What has life taught you as a musician?

As a musician and an artist, life has thought me so many things. First of all, to be myself. “Fitting in” is highly overrated. I will continue to be me. Confidence is sexy. Besides, great leaders didn’t get where they are by following the crowd. Never giving up on my dreams and passion (music) despite the challenges. Taking time for myself to meditate and do some writing and creating good music which is where I derive most happiness. No one is perfect and also saying no when I need to as I used to take on so many tasks and tried to please everyone but me which was overwhelming and lead to stress.

Tell us how music started for you?

I started music at the age of four. I was born into a music family. My father, Anjola Aboderin, is a renowned musician who plays all instruments. He built his own guitar when he was a child in primary school. I would describe my father a musical genius. I was raised in a musical home where a chicken poultry was converted into a music studio, and our compound was filled with musicians, day in day out. I shadowed so many top musicians mentored by my father daily.

I would watch bands rehearse daily and even have to sleep through my father and his band rehearsing for their next gig. Can you imagine waking up to sound of your father’s saxophone playing the same song over and over trying to perfect the song and expect music not to be a part and parcel of your existence? Music is my foundation. I had my first group at a tender age of six performing my first gig and at cultural centre Ibadan alongside Wale Thompson. I then continued singing and pursuing my passion for music in church as a lead singer and a key member of the church choir.

Do you feel female musicians are underrated in Nigeria?

Yes, I think so. We as female artists should come together and empower each other, then the future will be better for us as female artist several underrated by the male dominated sector. Traditionally, the industry is a male-dominated profession but this doesn’t have to be so in this century as there are so many other talented female artists that have not been discovered due to the challenges.

