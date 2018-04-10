My First Love – Man says as he share video of himself Pressing his Mom’s Bu.tt (Video) — Nigeria Today

My First Love – Man says as he share video of himself Pressing his Mom’s Bu.tt (Video)

A Nigerian man simply identified as “biskit” has caused an uproar on the internet after posting a video of him pressing his mother’s butt while she was washing the dishes in the kitchen. In the video, his mum who was speaking in yoruba asked if he is not going to work today, but biskit was […]

The post My First Love – Man says as he share video of himself Pressing his Mom’s Bu.tt (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

