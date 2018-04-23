 My Hubby is an Amazing Man in the midst Rumours…Ebuka's wife Praises Hubby - Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My Hubby is an Amazing Man in the midst Rumours…Ebuka’s wife Praises Hubby – Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)

My Hubby is an Amazing Man in the midst Rumours…Ebuka's wife Praises Hubby
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Event compere and Mr Fine Boy, Ebuka Uchendu, has really done well for himself as he gave in his best at the just concluded Big Brother Naija (BBN). Ebuka aside showing his fun side as he sometimes hang out with the housemates is also known by many as
“You Kept Your Head High Despite Foolish Rumours” – Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Pens A Heartfelt Appreciation Message …Nigerian Entertainment Today
“You've handled everything thrown at you with such grace” – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Wife Cynthia praises his #BBNaija …BellaNaija

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.