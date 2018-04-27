My husband denies me sex, practises juju, woman tells court — Nigeria Today

My husband denies me sex, practises juju, woman tells court

A housewife, Mrs Sandra Ekpa, on Friday begged an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her three-year-old marriage because her husband allegedly practices juju and also denies her sex. Ekpa told the court that her pastor husband, Gideon Adejoh, had ruined their marriage and killed the love she had for him. She […]

The post My husband denies me sex, practises juju, woman tells court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

