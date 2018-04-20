 My Husband Infected Me With STD After Sleeping With His Lovers – Wife Cries Out — Nigeria Today
My Husband Infected Me With STD After Sleeping With His Lovers – Wife Cries Out

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 32-year-old hairdresser, Mrs Sherifat Ojelabi, on Friday, told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos that she contacted Sexual Transmitted Disease (STD) from her husband. She also told the court that her husband, Bolaji, used to litter their bedroom with condoms he used on his girlfriends. The petitioner further told the court that her husband, […]

The post My Husband Infected Me With STD After Sleeping With His Lovers – Wife Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

