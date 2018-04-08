My Mom Used To Check My Virginity Every Three Months Till I Got Married – Tope Alabi — Nigeria Today

My Mom Used To Check My Virginity Every Three Months Till I Got Married – Tope Alabi

Popular Yoruba gospel artiste, Tope Alabi has narrated how her mother’s disciplinarian nature helped keep her on the right path in life. Alabi made this known in an interview with The Punch. She disclosed that to keep her in check, her mother used to check if her virginity was intact at three month intervals until […]

The post My Mom Used To Check My Virginity Every Three Months Till I Got Married – Tope Alabi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

