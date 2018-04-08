My Mother Always Check My Virginity Every 3 Months Till I Got Married – Tope Alabi — Nigeria Today

My Mother Always Check My Virginity Every 3 Months Till I Got Married – Tope Alabi

In a recent interview with Tofarati Oge, renowned Gospel singer, Tope Alabi has spoken about her childhood, career, marriage, motherhood and other issues.

When asked if her mother support her music career, the Gospel singer said her mother has always been in support of her music career and a strict moral police.

In her words;

Yes, she did because she was also a singer. She always sang around the house. She believed that one didn’t have to be immoral simply because she is a singer. Every other member of my family was not pleased with my music career but my mother never took offence.

While speaking about her upbringing as a girl child, Tope Alabi said;

She taught me that a female shouldn’t be too close to men. For example, I was never bathed at the same time with my male siblings. My mother used to check if my virginity was intact every three months interval before I got married; especially whenever I returned from movie locations. When I newly got married to my husband, we went to the National Theatre in Lagos to watch a movie and actors like Yinka Quadri, Ebun Oloyede, among others were there. When they saw my husband, they congratulated him and told him that he had chosen a good and exemplary wife. That made my husband quite happy. My mum was very strict and she never spared the rod. She also showed me a lot of motherly love.

