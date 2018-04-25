“My Partner Is Currently Mentally Unstable And Now in Makurdi” – Ibro of ZuleZoo Cries Out — Nigeria Today

“My Partner Is Currently Mentally Unstable And Now in Makurdi” – Ibro of ZuleZoo Cries Out

Most Nigerians kids of the late 90s’ and early 2000s would remember one or two lines from the song, Kerewa, which was performed by a group called Zule Zoo. With that song, the group etched their name on the hearts of Nigerians but those hearts are broken with the report that one of the two members of the group, is mentally unstable.

During a recent interview, the other half of the group, Ibro, revealed that his partner is mentally unstable. The singer stated that he suddenly noticed that his partner lost his mental stability and he does not know the cause. He concluded the interview by stating that his partner is currently battling this mental problem in Makurdi.

Watch video below;

Source – Gossip Mill

The post “My Partner Is Currently Mentally Unstable And Now in Makurdi” – Ibro of ZuleZoo Cries Out appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

