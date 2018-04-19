 My skin color almost made me lose my first tv commercial – Iretiola Doyle - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My skin color almost made me lose my first tv commercial – Iretiola Doyle – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

My skin color almost made me lose my first tv commercial – Iretiola Doyle
Information Nigeria
Actress Iretiola Doyle has shared a post to encourage ladies who are dark-skinned. The legendary Nollywood actress wrote on how her skin color almost made her lose a role in her first tv commercial. She was almost dropped due to her dark skin, but
Ireti Doyle Reveals How Her Skin Color Affected Her First TV CommercialWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Actress Doyle reveals how her skin color almost made her lose her first TV commercialNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.