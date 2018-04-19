My skin color almost made me lose my first tv commercial – Iretiola Doyle - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

My skin color almost made me lose my first tv commercial – Iretiola Doyle – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
My skin color almost made me lose my first tv commercial – Iretiola Doyle
Information Nigeria
Actress Iretiola Doyle has shared a post to encourage ladies who are dark-skinned. The legendary Nollywood actress wrote on how her skin color almost made her lose a role in her first tv commercial. She was almost dropped due to her dark skin, but …
Ireti Doyle Reveals How Her Skin Color Affected Her First TV Commercial
Actress Doyle reveals how her skin color almost made her lose her first TV commercial
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!