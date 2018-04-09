 My View: No gifts, cake needed for a flawless birthday weekend - Rockford Register Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My View: No gifts, cake needed for a flawless birthday weekend – Rockford Register Star

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

My View: No gifts, cake needed for a flawless birthday weekend
Rockford Register Star
This past weekend I enjoyed the most delightful birthday ever. I spent the morning with my youngest child, laughing and goofing around, as we toured the campus of Northern Illinois University and ate doughnuts for breakfast. Then my husband took me

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.