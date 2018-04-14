My wife named our child after her first love - Man cries out - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

My wife named our child after her first love – Man cries out – NAIJA.NG



NAIJA.NG My wife named our child after her first love – Man cries out

NAIJA.NG

A Nigerian man says he feels betrayed by his wife after he discovered her secret. – The young man discovered that his wife named their son after her first love. NAIJ.com has come across the story who was left betrayed by his spouse after he discovered …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

