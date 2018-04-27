“My Wife’s Beauty Makes Me Sleepless, I Want A Divorce” – Man Cries Out — Nigeria Today

“My Wife’s Beauty Makes Me Sleepless, I Want A Divorce” – Man Cries Out

A heartbroken man left the court in tears as he deposed that he didn’t want his wife, Hilda Mleya, 30, anymore because she was too beautiful. The incident took place at Chief Chireya’s court in Gokwe, Zimbabwe. Arnold Masuka, 40, the complainant made his sensational claims before Chief Chireya. It is reported that Masuka was […]

The post “My Wife’s Beauty Makes Me Sleepless, I Want A Divorce” – Man Cries Out appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

