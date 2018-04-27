 My wife's beauty makes me sleepless, I want a divorce, man tells judge - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

My wife’s beauty makes me sleepless, I want a divorce, man tells judge – The Punch

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

My wife's beauty makes me sleepless, I want a divorce, man tells judge
The Punch
A heartbroken man left the court in tears as he deposed that he didn't want his wife, Hilda Mleya, 30, anymore because she was too beautiful. The incident took place at Chief Chireya's court in Gokwe, Zimbabwe. Arnold Masuka, 40, the complainant made
Gokwe man divorces wife because she is too beautiful…Court mesmerized by her stunning looksZw News Zimbabwe
Man Wants Divorce Because His Wife Is Too BeautifulNaija News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.