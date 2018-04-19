Mylo vegetarian leather grows from mushroom roots in days — Nigeria Today

Mylo vegetarian leather grows from mushroom roots in days
Bolt Thread’s Mylo vegetarian leather grows from mushroom root networks in days without the environmentally harmful gases cattle produce for years until harvested for their meat and hides.
Comments
