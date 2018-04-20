Mz Kiss x Slim Case – Merule — Nigeria Today

Mz Kiss x Slim Case – Merule
Based on popular demand after the huge success of recently released Shaku Shaku vibe “Shempe” by Super Star Dj Exclusive that led to the chemistry of the ‘Queen of the streets’ MZ KISS and rave of the moment SLIMCASE. Both acts decided to have a deliberate extension of that chemistry and studio magic on a […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!