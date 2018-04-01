N. Korean Leader, Kim Attends S. Korean Concert In Pyongyang - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

N. Korean Leader, Kim Attends S. Korean Concert In Pyongyang – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
N. Korean Leader, Kim Attends S. Korean Concert In Pyongyang
CHANNELS TELEVISION
File photo: This file photo taken on May 10, 2016 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving from a balcony following a military parade in Pyongyang. Sanctions, Ed JONES / AFP. North Korean leader Kim Jong un and his wife Sunday attended the first …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!