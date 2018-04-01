N. Korea's Kim attends S. Korea concert in latest reconciliatory move - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

N. Korea’s Kim attends S. Korea concert in latest reconciliatory move – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
N. Korea's Kim attends S. Korea concert in latest reconciliatory move
Daily Mail
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Sunday attended the first concert in Pyongyang for over a decade by South Korean entertainers, including a K-pop girlband, the latest gesture of reconciliation before a rare inter-Korean summit. The visit came as a …
NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars
South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches performance by South Korean pop stars visiting …
