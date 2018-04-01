 N. Korea's Kim attends S. Korea concert in latest reconciliatory move - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

N. Korea’s Kim attends S. Korea concert in latest reconciliatory move – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

N. Korea's Kim attends S. Korea concert in latest reconciliatory move
Daily Mail
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Sunday attended the first concert in Pyongyang for over a decade by South Korean entertainers, including a K-pop girlband, the latest gesture of reconciliation before a rare inter-Korean summit. The visit came as a
NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop starsABC News
South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches performance by South Korean pop stars visiting …Tampabay.com

all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.