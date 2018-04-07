 N-power, Others: Gombe NSIP office faults Sen. Goje — Nigeria Today
N-power, Others: Gombe NSIP office faults Sen. Goje

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in N-power | 0 comments

The  National  Social Investment Programme in Gombe State  has faulted  Sen. Danjuma Goje’s statement that the programme was not working in his state and the country and should be scrapped. Hajiya Maryam Mele, the Gombe State Focal Person  for the Programme said the respected senator did not get his facts right.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

