N1.6bn NEMA scam: Reps to invite Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

N1.6bn NEMA scam: Reps to invite Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
N1.6bn NEMA scam: Reps to invite Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita
Daily Post Nigeria
A House of Representatives panel currently investigating the alleged violation of public trust by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has stated that it will invite the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo is the current board chairman …
N16bn NEMA fraud: Reps panel summon Osinbajo, Magu others
FG Committed To Prosperity Of Nigerians, Says Osinbajo
Reps summon VP over suspension of NEMA senior staff
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!