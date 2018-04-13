N10m projects for every community: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ibagwa Nike ICT centre, borehole, others - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

N10m projects for every community: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ibagwa Nike ICT centre, borehole, others – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
N10m projects for every community: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ibagwa Nike ICT centre, borehole, others
Daily Post Nigeria
The “one community, one project” initiative of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration paid off on Friday in Ibagwa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, as the governor inaugurated projects executed by the community with the first …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!