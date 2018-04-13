N10m projects for every community: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ibagwa Nike ICT centre, borehole, others — Nigeria Today

N10m projects for every community: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ibagwa Nike ICT centre, borehole, others

The “one community, one project” initiative of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration paid off on Friday in Ibagwa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, as the governor inaugurated projects executed by the community with the first tranche of N5million disbursed by the state government to autonomous communities to carry out development projects of […]

N10m projects for every community: Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ibagwa Nike ICT centre, borehole, others

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

