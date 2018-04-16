 N11.5bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ruling On Alao-Akala’s Application For Stay Of Proceedings — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

N11.5bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ruling On Alao-Akala’s Application For Stay Of Proceedings

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday adjourned ruling on an  application  for  stay of proceedings  filed by  a former governor of  the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala,  and two others in an  N11.5 billion  fraud suit. Alao-Akala, Sen. Hosea Agboola, a former  Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, and […]

The post N11.5bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ruling On Alao-Akala’s Application For Stay Of Proceedings appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.