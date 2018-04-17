 N7.4m football bet winner murdered in Nasarawa — Nigeria Today
N7.4m football bet winner murdered in Nasarawa

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lafia—Nasarawa State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Joseph Achuku who won N7.4 million in a football bet.

DSP Idrisu Kennedy, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this yesterday in Lafia.

Idris said the corpse was recovered on Sunday along Federal University, Lafia, road following distress calls from residents of the area.

He added that the corpse, which was deposited at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital mortuary, was released to the family of the deceased yesterday for burial.

He said though no arrest had been made, the Command will ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and prosecuted.

A source from the family of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, said the killers started hunting the deceased after he won the money.

He said they followed him to the family house, attacked him and took away all the documents concerning the bet.

The post N7.4m football bet winner murdered in Nasarawa appeared first on Vanguard News.

