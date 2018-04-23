 NABTEB May/June Examination Registration Deadline Extends 2018. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NABTEB May/June Examination Registration Deadline Extends 2018.

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

NABTEB May/June Examination registration deadline Extends 2018. The NABTEB May/June Examination registration deadline has been extended. All candidates should take note. This is to inform all candidates who applied for the  National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) 2018 May/June Certificate Examination that the registration has been extended till 30th April, 2018. This is to enable …

The post NABTEB May/June Examination Registration Deadline Extends 2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.