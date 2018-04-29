 Nadal storms past teenager Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona title - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nadal storms past teenager Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona title – Reuters

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Reuters

Nadal storms past teenager Tsitsipas to win 11th Barcelona title
Reuters
(Reuters) – World number one Rafael Nadal made light work of Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Barcelona Open final 6-2 6-1 on Sunday, lifting the trophy for a record-extending 11th time. Tennis – ATP 500 – Barcelona Open – Real Club de
Rampant Rafael Nadal Cruises To 11th Barcelona TitleNDTVSports.com
Unbeatable Nadal Eases To 11th Barcelona TitlebeIN SPORTS USA

all 95 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.