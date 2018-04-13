 NAF Commences Medical Outreach For IDPs In Rann — Nigeria Today
NAF Commences Medical Outreach For IDPs In Rann

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on 10th April 2018, commenced a three-day medical and surgical outreach for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Rann IDP Camp in Borno State. The medical outreach, which would last till 13th April 2018, became necessary to avoid humanitarian catastrophe due to the recent withdrawal of humanitarian services by Non-Governmental Organisations […]

