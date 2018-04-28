Naf Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists Logistics Base At Tumbum Gini — Nigeria Today

Naf Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists Logistics Base At Tumbum Gini

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has successfully destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) logistics base at Tumbum Gini in the northern axis of Borno. AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday, in Abuja, […]

The post Naf Destroys Boko Haram Terrorists Logistics Base At Tumbum Gini appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

