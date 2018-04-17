 NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists' vehicles in Lake Chad - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists’ vehicles in Lake Chad – Vanguard

NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists' vehicles in Lake Chad
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has successfully destroyed some Boko Haram vehicles at a location about 12km East of Arege in the Lake Chad region. Nigerian Air Force helicopter. AVM Olatokunbo
