 NAFDAC to increase monitoring use of potassium bromide — Nigeria Today
NAFDAC to increase monitoring use of potassium bromide

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Niger, says it will intensify monitoring of use of potassium bromide by bakeries across the state. Mr Anikoh Ibrahim, NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, made this known on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna. Ibrahim said that the exercise was to ensure zero tolerance for use of potassium bromide by bakers and build public confidence in the consumption of bread.

