Nahco shines at the Nigeria Aviation Awards - NEWSTAGE — Nigeria Today

Nahco shines at the Nigeria Aviation Awards
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco Aviance) has clinched the Airport Ground Handling Special Achievement Award at the 2017 Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV) Awards. Nahco Aviance emerged the winner from 44 categories. The awards, one of the nation's …
NAHCO Bags Ground Handling Achievement Award
