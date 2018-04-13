NAHCON, NAPTIP, partner on human trafficking — Nigeria Today

NAHCON, NAPTIP, partner on human trafficking

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and National Agency for Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) have agreed to partner against the menace of human trafficking.

The two organizations pledged their cooperation when the management of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) paid a courtesy visit to NAPTIP headquarters in Abuja recently.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, MON, FCIA, stated that there was need for synergy and collaborative efforts by all relevant organizations to tackle the menace which in recent times has been denting the nation’s image.He therefore called on the office of the National Security Adviser to coordinate all the agencies involved in the business of anti-human trafficking in order to find a lasting solution to the menace especially on the route to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The chairman pointed out that the effort of the Nigeria Immigration Service in the introduction of e-passport has helped to minimize the menace drastically unlike in the past, but according to him there was need to evolve new strategy to deal with the it.According to him, the need to combat the menace led to the introduction of bio-metric data capturing by the Saudi authority for Hajj and Umrah in order to checkmate activities of over stayers/absconders.

Responding, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Mrs. Julie Okali-Donli expressed appreciation to NAHCON for identifying with the good work of NAPTIP assuring of her organization’s readiness to work together to curb the menace of human trafficking as contained in the provision of the law establishing the Agency and to prosecute any person or organization involved in the act.

The post NAHCON, NAPTIP, partner on human trafficking appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

