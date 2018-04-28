Naira appreciates marginally to N360.42/$ in I&E window - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Naira appreciates marginally to N360.42/$ in I&E window – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Naira appreciates marginally to N360.42/$ in I&E window
Vanguard
The Naira Thursday appreciated marginally by 9 kobo to N360.42 per dollar, in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market. Naira. Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate …
Naira/Dollar Rate Closes Flat Across Market Segments amid Higher Crude Prices
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!