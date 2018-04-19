Naira depreciates further at investors’ window — Nigeria Today

Naira depreciates further at investors’ window
The Naira on Thursday, depreciated further at the investors’ window, exchanging at N360.31 to the dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The Nigerian currency lost 15 kobo from N360.
