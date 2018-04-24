 Naira depreciates to N360.54/$ in I&E window — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Naira depreciates to N360.54/$ in I&E window

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

By Adaeze Okechukwu
The Naira commenced the week with 12 kobo depreciation to N360.54 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market.

Naira

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose  to N360.54 per dollar, yesterday, from N360.42 per dollar on Friday last week, translating to 12 kobo loss in the value of naira.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The depreciation was occasioned  by a 3  percent marginal decrease  in the volume of dollars traded in the I&E window. The window yesterday had a turnover of  $217.57  million, down   from  $223.78  million recorded on Friday last week.

Vanguard investigation revealed that naira yesterday remained stable at N363 per dollar for the seventh consecutive day in the parallel market.

The post Naira depreciates to N360.54/$ in I&E window appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.