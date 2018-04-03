Stocks, naira dip as Q2 trading resumes - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Stocks, naira dip as Q2 trading resumes – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Stocks, naira dip as Q2 trading resumes
Daily Trust
Activities resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday for the second quarter after the Easter holidays with a loss of 1.56 per cent. NAN reports that the market capitalisation lost N234 billion or 1.56 per cent in a day to close at N14.758 …
