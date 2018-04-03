 Stocks, naira dip as Q2 trading resumes - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Stocks, naira dip as Q2 trading resumes – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 3, 2018


Daily Trust

Activities resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday for the second quarter after the Easter holidays with a loss of 1.56 per cent. NAN reports that the market capitalisation lost N234 billion or 1.56 per cent in a day to close at N14.758
Nigeria Today
