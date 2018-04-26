Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window — Nigeria Today

Naira down to N360.51/$ in I&E window

By Adaeze Okechukwu

The Naira, yesterday, recorded the highest daily depreciation this week of 51 kobo to N360.51 per dollar, in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market.

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose to N360.51 per dollar yesterday, from N360 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating 51 kobo loss in the naira.

The depreciation was occasioned a 56 percent decline in volume of dollars traded the I&E window yesterday. The transactions in the window stood at $ 93.80 million, down from $212.83 million recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, naira remained stable at N363 per dollar yesterday for the tenth consecutive business day in the parallel market.

