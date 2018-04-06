Naira falls against dollar — Nigeria Today

Naira falls against dollar
The Naira, Thursday, depreciated by 30 kobo to close at N360.45 per dollar, in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. This is just as the window recorded 236 percent upsurge in its turnover. Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose to N360.45 per […]
