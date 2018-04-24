 Naira gains 54 kobo at investors window - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Naira gains 54 kobo at investors window – Vanguard

Naira gains 54 kobo at investors window
The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N360 to the dollar at the investors' window, after depreciating for five consecutive days, newsmen report. Naira. The Nigerian currency gained 54 kobo to exchange at N360, stronger than N360.54 traded on Monday
