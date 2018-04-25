Naira weakens against dollar at investors' window - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Naira weakens against dollar at investors’ window – P.M. News
P.M. News
Naira weakens against dollar at investors' window
P.M. News
The Naira on Wednesday weakened against the dollar at the investors' window as the Nigerian currency lost 51kobo to exchange at N360.51, weaker than N360 traded on Tuesday, while the naira closed at N305.56 at the CBN window. At the Bureau De Change …
