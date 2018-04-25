 Naira weakens against dollar at investors' window - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Naira weakens against dollar at investors’ window – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business


Naira weakens against dollar at investors' window
The Naira on Wednesday weakened against the dollar at the investors' window as the Nigerian currency lost 51kobo to exchange at N360.51, weaker than N360 traded on Tuesday, while the naira closed at N305.56 at the CBN window. At the Bureau De Change
