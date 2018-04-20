 Nairobi Securities Exchange, others sign MoU - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Nairobi Securities Exchange, others sign MoU – The Punch

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business


Nairobi Securities Exchange, others sign MoU
Femi Asu. ELITE, London Stock Exchange Group's business support and capital-raising programme, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nairobi Securities Exchange and FSD Africa to explore the launch of ELITE in Kenya. The MoU was signed by the
