Nairobi to get largest share of county cash allocations in Senate proposals - The Standard — Nigeria Today

 Nairobi to get largest share of county cash allocations in Senate proposals - The Standard
Nairobi to get largest share of county cash allocations in Senate proposals – The Standard

The Standard

Nairobi to get largest share of county cash allocations in Senate proposals
The Standard
Nairobi County will receive the lion's share of the Sh314 billion proposed for the 47 counties. Five counties have been allocated more than Sh10 billion each in proposals tabled in the Senate yesterday morning. ALSO READ: Massive drop in county revenue
