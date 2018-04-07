Nairobi to Host the Regional Strategic Meeting of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) — Nigeria Today

Nairobi to Host the Regional Strategic Meeting of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa)

The regional strategic meeting of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) for the Eastern Africa Region will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on April 9th and 10th, 2018. The meeting is organized by UCLG Africa, the Pan African representative and the voice of local governments on the continent in collaboration with the […]

The post Nairobi to Host the Regional Strategic Meeting of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

