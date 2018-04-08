Nairobi's Eastleigh markets itself as a retail tourism hub - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Nairobi’s Eastleigh markets itself as a retail tourism hub – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Nairobi's Eastleigh markets itself as a retail tourism hub
The Standard
Tourism PS Fatuma Hirsi with National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale during the Firi Festival Eastleigh Business and Cultural expo at Eastleigh High School, Nairobi. [Nasibo Kabale, Standard]. What was once a sleepy residential neighbourhood in …
Sonko misses Small Business Permit revenue target by Sh1.9 billion
This are the tonnes of waste produced by Nairobi City every day – Sonko
Mike Sonko throws lavish birthday party for his daughter [Photos]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!